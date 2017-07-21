Police investigating toppled headstones at Hartford cemetery

Police are investigating toppled headstones at a Jewish Cemetery in Hartford on Friday afternoon.

Sixty grave markers were found toppled at the Ateres Knesseth Israel Cemetery in the area of F.D. Oates and Garden Street around 12:15 p m. The cemetery was last checked on Monday.

It is unknown who caused the damage at the cemetery.

Police are providing an extra attention and higher visibility to the cemeteries in the north end of Hartford.

The Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Divison is investigating the incident. There are no indications that the incident was a hate crime, according to police.

