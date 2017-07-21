Relief From the Heat on the Way!

WEATHER ALERTS…

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for SOUTHERN FAIRFIELD COUNTY until 6:00 P.M. tonight.

FRIDAY RECAP…

As of this writing, the mercury has reached 90 degrees at Hartford’s Brainard Airport as well as at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks. This marks day number four of an ongoing heat wave – 3 consecutive days with highs reaching or exceeding 90 degrees – there. Meanwhile, Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport hit 91 degrees today, which means Bridgeport has achieved heat wave status as well! Although the humidity is not quite as high as it was yesterday, dew point temperatures are still well into the 60s in most of Connecticut, so it is still quite uncomfortable outside.

DRY WEATHER TONIGHT…

If you have Friday evening plans, there is good news. It should be partly to mostly clear throughout the night with no showers or thunderstorms anywhere nearby. While it will still be quite mild tonight, at least it will not be as oppressive as the past couple of nights. Low temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60s inland with lower 70s near Long Island Sound.

SATURDAY…

The heat wave at Bradley Airport could go into day 5 – day 4 at Sikorsky Airport -- on Saturday! It’ll be a close call with temperatures hovering close to 90 degrees during the afternoon. However, it will be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies to start, but there will be a few more clouds by the afternoon. Plus, the humidity may actually drop off a bit. Once again, the risk of showers and storms will be very low and that means Saturday will be a good day for outdoor activities. Although it will be hot tomorrow, the chance for record breaking heat is low. The Greater Hartford Area record for July 22nd is 103 degrees set back in 2011. In fact, 103 degrees is Hartford’s all-time highest temperature dating back to 1905! Bridgeport’s record is likely out of reach as well for tomorrow, as it is 103 degrees, also set in 2011. So as hot as it has been and will be today, it can certainly get hotter this time of year!

COOLER SUNDAY, SHOWERS EARLY…

Relief from the heat will finally arrive by the time we get to Sunday! A wave of low pressure will develop along a stalled-out front to our south and bring us the chance of showers during the morning. The wave will move eastward by Sunday afternoon, bringing an end to the rain and allowing skies to clear. But it will also bring cooler temperatures, with highs only reaching the lower and middle 80s!

UNSETTLED MONDAY…

Another low pressure system will approach us for Monday, bringing the chance for more showers and thunderstorms. There is some uncertainty with the forecast, as it will depend on if the system’s warm front gets through Connecticut. Temperatures will greatly depend on what side of the front Connecticut is located. If it stalls out to our south and we get into a northeasterly flow, high temperatures could be held to the 70s. However, if we get on the warm, humid side of the front, temperatures will rise into the 80s along with more sunshine. Also, the threat of strong thunderstorms will be greater if we get into the warm, humid sector.

PLEASANT TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY…

The low pressure system will move off to our northeast by Tuesday and an area of high pressure will build into Connecticut. This will set us up for two very pleasant days Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be partly to mostly sunny both days with highs reaching the lower and middle 80s across the state. Best of all, the humidity will return to comfortable levels, as dew points will drop into the 50s!



Tuesday night will likely be the best night for sleeping that we have seen in a while, as the high crests overhead. There will be clear skies and calm winds as temperatures tumble into the middle 50s by Wednesday morning! It will be a good time to give the air conditioners a break and open up the windows.

SHOWERS & STORMS THURSDAY…

By Thursday another frontal system will approach us from the west. That will bring higher humidity and an increased chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. While we are not expecting a washout, showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures from getting hot though, as highs will hold in the lower to middle 80s.

DRY & SEASONABLY WARM FRIDAY…

The front will clear us by Friday and high pressure will build in. That will bring us partly cloudy skies, near normal temperatures -- lower to middle 80s -- and moderate humidity. The average high for July 28th at Bradley Airport is 85 degrees.

HEAT WAVES THIS YEAR…

Before this heat wave became official, we had 2 previous heat waves in 2017 at Bradley and each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. This week’s anticipated heat wave will be the longest of the year, thus far, lasting a total of 4, perhaps even 5 days.



Even Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport will reach heat wave status as the mercury has exceeded 90 degrees yesterday and today, and it will likely do so again tomorrow! If this happens, it’ll be the second heat wave of the season in Bridgeport, with the first one having occurred on the 11th, 12th, and 13th of June.

As hot as this heat wave has been, it is nowhere near as hot as the one we saw July 19-21, 1991. Then, the respective highs at Bradley Airport were 100, 100, and 101 degrees! It is the only time since records began in 1905 that the Greater Hartford Area has recorded three consecutive days with temperatures higher than 100 degrees! Thankfully, there is nothing that hot in the forecast!

Have a great weekend everyone!



Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

