Good growing season makes for large garlic bulbs

Even farmers at "The Garlic Farm" are impressed with the size of this year's crop of garlic. (WFSB)

With the right amount snow this winter, a good soaking during the spring, and the summer sun yielded a bountiful crop of garlic bulbs at “The Garlic Farm” in West Granby.

Eyewitness News spoke with customers pulling up to “The Garlic Farm” who said they can smell the garlic down the road.

“I was telling her,” said Windsor resident, Judy Powers, “as we were getting out of the car, ’smell the garlic?’ It’s almost like passing by a restaurant.”

Owner and garlic farmer, Gary Cirullo, told Eyewitness News that the seasons contributed to the hearty crop of “German white hardneck garlic,” and that the bulbs’ size is surprising even to him.

“After it cures, it has a good snappy taste,” said Cirullo. “Look how big the cloves are, they’re easy to work with.”

The size of these, he said, rivals those found in a grocery store. But the cloves, Cirullo said, aren’t just good for cooking, but the cloves act as seeds as well.

“They tell me how many bulbs they grow,” Cirullo laughed, as he described customers reactions to growing their own garlic. “‘I grew 371 bulbs this year,’ they’re all excited and are having fun with it.”

This year’s crop will be harvested throughout the weekend and wioll be strung up over the next two weeks in the bar. Cirullo told Eyewitness News that through August is prime time to buy garlic bulbs, as they are at their freshest.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.