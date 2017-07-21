Girl's firefighter camp teaches more than emergency skills

For the second year in a row, girls from Hartford County are getting an up-close look at what it takes to be a firefighter.

A different type of summer school is happening in East Granby.

From CPR to hose and ladder training, if firefighters do it, a handful of high school girls are doing it too.

Liz Serrano wants to get involved with animal science, but today she's learning how to save a life.

"I decided I wanted to come to meet new people, get out of my comfort zone and learn about public safety," Liz Serrano, of Hartford, said.

Serrano, a Hartford resident attending Suffield High, is just one of 25 who are entering the girl's future firefighters camp.

"I want them to know there are many doors and many avenues that are not 'in the box' type of careers in their future," Lt. Shelly Carter, of the Hartford Fire Department said.

The girls today are focused on CPR and AED training. It was more rigorous than Liz expected.

"I was like 'wow, I'm out of breath, my wrist hurts, it was awesome'," Serrano said.

The next three weeks will be even more grueling.

Girls will get familiar with all the tools.

From hoses to pumps, tying ropes and knots and even writing fire investigation reports.

"I'm not trying to make firefighters. My goal is to teach them they are capable to do anything, to open their eyes to all avenues and if they'd like to become firefighters, woo!" Carter said.

While some of these girls do want to be first responders, Carter said the true goal is to give the girls the opportunity to think big.

"These young ladies will learn, about not just putting fires out, they'll take something for the rest of their lives in whatever career they choose to go to," Carter said.

Again, this is happening every Friday for the next three weeks. It ends with a graduation ceremony and a whole lot of tools that they didn't have before.

