Widespread use of synthetic marijuana alarms responders in New London

K-2, a synthetic marijuana is seeing a fever pitch in user, resulting in numerous calls to the emergency room. (WFSB)

First responders in New London rushed dozens of people to the hospital after an uptick in use of a synthetic marijuana, called K-2.

During the last 48 hours, as many as 14 people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for symptoms similar to an opioid overdose after using the drug, which doctors said registers differently in individuals.

"People need to understand it is an extremely unpredictable and dangerous drug,” said Director of Human Services at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Jeanne Milstein, whose team prepares of the increase in drug abuse throughout the city.

“It can affect your heart, your kidneys -- people can become very paranoid or go into these deep sweats," said Milstein.

Eyewitness News spoke with one woman Denise, who declined to share her last name, who admitted to using the drug in the past.

"It’s kind of like a hallucinogenic. It’s pretty deadly. And it’s cheap, very cheap.”

Jeanne Milstein said The City of New London and its crisis team is ready to get help for those who are dependent of K-2 or other synthetic drugs. All of the recent drug activity has cost the City money, in police overtime and other expenses, but officials are still calculating.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.