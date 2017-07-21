Police crack down on underage drinking at rap show - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police crack down on underage drinking at rap show

Hartford police are in full force at the Xfinity Theatre for the “Chance the Rapper” sold-out show.

A video posted on Twitter from the Deputy Chief Brain Foley showed a large crowd of people preparing for the show in the parking lot.

Police said there has been a lot of underage drinking referrals and trips to the hospital.

Deputy Chief Foley said ‘additional steps will have to be taken to address these issues at these concerts.”

