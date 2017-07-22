Early morning fire damages vacant home

Hartford firefighters said it took about an hour to get a fire at a vacant home under control Saturday morning.
Crews were first called to the house at 612 Garden Street around 2:45 a.m.
Hartford Fire Department spokesman Captain Raul Ortiz said there were no injuries, but it did take crews a while to get the flames knocked down.
There is no word what caused the fire at this time. The three-story house was left heavily damaged.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
