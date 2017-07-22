Police: Waterford man missing for over a week

Avery Hallbrooks hasn't been seen or heard from in over a week. (Waterford Police Dept.)

Waterford police along with family and friends are looking for help in locating a man who hasn't been seen in over a week.

Police said Avery Hallbrooks was last seen Friday, July 14. Since then he has not made contact with family or friends.

Family tells Eyewitness News they are concerned for his well-being after they received a strange text message saying Hallbrooks was in an accident. However, they have not been able to locate any records of him being treated at an area hospital.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department at 860-442-9451 or email Officer DiFusco at rdifusco@waterfordct.org.

