Frankie's celebrates 80 years with hot dog deals

Frankie's is offering deals Saturday to celebrate 80 years of the Waterbury-based chain being in business.

Every Frankie's restaurant will serve $.80 hot dogs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

They will offer the hot dogs at the following locations:

700 Watertown Ave, Waterbury

464 Reidville Drive, Waterbury

348 Chase Ave, Watebury

469 Rubber Ave, Naugatuck

There will be a limit of 3 hot dogs per person.

