Middlebury infant burned by oven at Rocky Neck State Park

An infant was taken to a local hospital after he was burned at Rocky Neck State Park, according to officials.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said a 17-month-old boy was burned after he fell against a Dutch oven that was being used by his family to cook breakfast at a campsite that they were staying at.

Police said the infant was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

His burns were characterized as moderate but non-life threatening burns.

Although DEEP did not say whether charges had been made, they said the infant's family is from Middlebury.

