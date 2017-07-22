Incident with hazardous material reported at CT country club

Firefighters are investigating an incident involving hazardous material at the Darien Country Club on Saturday afternoon.

A chlorine exposure incident took place on Mansfield Avenue around 3 p.m.

Six people including children and adults were sent to a nearby hospital, according to police. There were two exhibiting symptoms of illness, police added.

Police said there was a power failure that kicked in and system sent a back wash of chlorine into the pool.

Hazardous Material Incident currently being investigated at Darien Country Club. Engine 41, Rescue 44 on scene with EMS. — Darien Fire Dept. (@DarienFireDept) July 22, 2017

Pool was cleared out of swimmers and management is cleaning out the pool, police said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

