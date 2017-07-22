Missing 24-year-old South Windsor girl found safe

South Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old who went missing 10 days ago.

South Windsor Police have successfully located a 24-year-old girl who went missing 10 days ago.

Police were searching for Jordan Christine Galvin last seen on July 12th. at about 1 p.m. at her home in South Windsor.

Police said she is believed to be driving a 2006 Red Nissan Altima with a CT registration plate 631-YGZ.

Family said to police that she is 5’4”, 165 lbs, last seen wearing a blue and white dress with a black shoulder.

Police said she was last seen in the Newington area.

Those with information are asked to contact South Windsor Office Jeremy Weiss, at 860-644-2551.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.