Police: 13-year-old boy shot in the leg in New Haven

New Haven police are investigating a shooting in New Haven in which a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

The shooting took place on Shelton Avenue and Ivy Street on Saturday afternoon.

The boy was located a block away from where the shooting occurred but was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital shortly thereafter with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the suspect, or perpetrator has yet to be located.

Police are asking for the public’s help and are encouraging anyone with information concerning the shooting to call the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.