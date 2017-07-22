A cool and rainy start to the work week

SUNDAY RECAP...

If you haven't been a fan of the high heat and humidity, then you probably enjoyed today's cooler temperatures and lower levels of humidity. We did have clouds around, and a few towns even reported a light passing shower, but the sun was out at for a good chunk of the day too. Highs topped out between about 75-82 degrees, making it a few degrees below our normal highs this time of year. Tomorrow won't be nearly as pleasant. If fact, the next two days are looking rather unsettled.

A WET AND CHILLY MONDAY, TUESDAY SHOWERS...

A low pressure system will advance towards CT overnight, and by the time you wake up tomorrow morning we will have some showers across the state. While all models agree it will be raining, not all agree on the amount of precipitation. Some call for about .25-.50" inches of rain throughout the day, while others are calling for an inch or more! So while it's hard to pinpoint the exact amount, it does look likely that the heaviest rain will fall during the morning hours, with clouds and some showers likely in the afternoon. A cool northeasterly flow will also be present, so our high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s! That's definitely not typical July weather!

Tuesday will be a little better with less rain, but we’ll still have plenty of clouds and at least a few showers. It’ll be another cooler than normal day thanks to the northeasterly flow. Highs will be in the 70s at best.

MUCH BETTER BY MID-WEEK…

High pressure will finally build into the Northeast by Wednesday and that means weather conditions will improve nicely. It should be a very pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

CHANGES FOR THE END OF THE WEEK…

Thursday should be a nice day, although sunshine may give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. The morning will be dry and comfortable and the afternoon will be seasonably warm with highs in the 80s.

By Friday, a slow moving cold front will move into New England. That means there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce locally heavy rainfall. It’ll be a humid day with highs in the 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND...

At this point, there are indications that some showers may linger into Saturday, but that's still a ways out, so the forecast may change for the better. Highs look to be in the 80's. Sunday looks like the better of the two weekend days, with more sunshine and highs around 85.

HEAT WAVES THIS YEAR…

In addition to our recent 4 day heat wave, we had 2 previous heat waves this year at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks - each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. Our tally for the number of days 90 degrees or higher in Windsor Locks is 12 for the year. There were 3 days in May, 4 in June, and 5 (so far) in July.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!



Meteorologists Melissa Cole/Mark Dixon

