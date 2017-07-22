A wet/chilly start to the week!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

As of the Noon hour, many towns in CT had received between 0.5 and 1.0" of rain, and it's not done yet! Waves of rain, at times heavy, will continue working across the state through mid-afternoon, tapering to more of a scattered shower by this evening. Temperatures are another big headline as they're running well below average. Our high temperatures for today were achieved back shortly after midnight when they were in the 65 to 70 degree range. In fact, we came within 1 degree of the record for 'coolest high' temperature at Windsor Locks!!! For the rest of today, expect temperatures to remain steady in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tomorrow, we anticipate more clouds than sun and while there could be some isolated showers, it won't be *as* wet as today. High tomorrow will likely be in the 60s to near 70.

Wednesday should be a dry, milder and comfortable day. Thursday, a storm system approaches late… could bring rain/storms at night into Friday. The upcoming weekend now looks dry Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

A WET AND CHILLY DAY TODAY, SHOWERS TOMORROW...

A low pressure system advanced towards CT overnight, and it's raining out there in parts of the state right now. The heaviest rain will fall during this morning, with clouds and some showers likely this afternoon. A cool northeasterly flow will also be present, so our high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s! That's definitely not typical July weather!

Tomorrow will be a little better with less rain, but we’ll still have plenty of clouds and at least a few showers. It’ll be another cooler than normal day thanks to the northeasterly flow. Highs will be in the 70s at best.

MUCH BETTER BY MID-WEEK…

High pressure will finally build into the Northeast by Wednesday and that means weather conditions will improve nicely. It should be a very pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

CHANGES FOR THE END OF THE WEEK…

Thursday should be a nice day, although sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. The morning will be dry and comfortable and the afternoon will be seasonably warm with highs in the 80s.

By Friday, a slow moving cold front will move into New England. That means there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce locally heavy rainfall. It’ll be a humid day with highs in the 80s.

THE UPCOMING WEEKEND...

At this point, there are indications that some showers may linger into Saturday. Highs look to be in the 80's. Sunday looks like the better of the two weekend days, with more sunshine and highs around 85.

HEAT WAVES THIS YEAR…

In addition to our recent 4 day heat wave, we had 2 previous heat waves this year at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks - each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. Our tally for the number of days 90 degrees or higher in Windsor Locks is 12 for the year. There were 3 days in May, 4 in June, and 5 (so far) in July.

Enjoy the week!



Meteorologists Melissa Cole/Scot Haney

