Cooler and wetter days ahead!

THE HEAT WAVE ENDED AT 4 DAYS…

It was a warm day, but the temperature did not reach the 90 degree mark this afternoon. There were just too many clouds. That means the heat wave ended yesterday and it lasted a total of 4 days. At Windsor Locks, the heat wave began on Tuesday with a high of 90 degrees. The high on Wednesday and Thursday was 93 degrees. Yesterday, the high was exactly 90 degrees. Bridgeport had a 3 day heat wave with a high of 94 degrees on Wednesday, 93 Thursday, and 92 yesterday.

The high temperature today in Bridgeport was just 85 degrees and the mercury only managed to reach 85 degrees in Windsor Locks as well.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A storm system will slip out to sea to the south of New England tonight. It’ll likely move off the coast of New Jersey. The heaviest rain along with the threat of severe thunderstorms will remain to the south of Connecticut. However, a few showers will move across the state. The sky will be mostly cloudy throughout the night. Temperatures will be in the 70s and lower 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and lower 70s with the mildest readings in the larger cities and at the coast.

SUNDAY…

The storm will move away to the east of New England tomorrow, but there will be some lingering clouds. Clouds will mix with some partial sunshine at times and there should be enough heating to boost temperatures into the lower to perhaps middle 80s. There could be a stray shower or two, but most of the day will be dry and pleasant for outdoor activities.

VERY UNUSUAL WEATHER EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Not only will Monday be wet, it’ll be unseasonably cool as well! Connecticut will be caught between a stalled front to the south of New England and high pressure over Maine. The result will be a cool northeasterly flow that will limit high temperatures to around 70, give or take a few degrees! Plus, low pressure will form on the front and that means we’ll have periods of rain and drizzle. A period of heavier rain can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday will be a little better with less rain, but we’ll still have plenty of clouds and at least a few showers. It’ll be another cooler than normal day thanks to the northeasterly flow. Highs will be in the 70s at best.

MUCH BETTER BY MIDWEEK…

High pressure will finally build into the Northeast by Wednesday and that means weather conditions will improve nicely. Showers and clouds will slowly clear away Tuesday night and temperatures will dip into the 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday will be a very pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s!

CHANGES FOR THE END OF THE WEEK…

Thursday should be a nice day, although sunshine may give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. The morning will be dry and comfortable and the afternoon will be seasonably warm with highs in the 80s.

By Friday, a slow moving cold front will move into New England. That means there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce locally heavy rainfall. It’ll be a humid day with highs in the 80s at best.

SATURDAY…

For now, it looks like the front will move offshore and we’ll see a return to fair weather. Morning clouds are expected to give way to partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. As you can see, next week is going to be much cooler than last week!

HEAT WAVES THIS YEAR…

In addition to our recent 4 day heat wave we had 2 previous heat waves this year at Bradley International and each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. Our tally for days 90 degrees or higher in Windsor Locks is 12 for the year. There were 3 in May, 4 in June, and 5 (so far) in July.

Have a great weekend everyone!



Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

