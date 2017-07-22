Quiet nights of waiting for one Norwalk woman facing deportation

Chavarria is surrounded by family, friends, and supporters outside of a New Haven church. (WFSB)

Surrounded by family in a makeshift bedroom inside a New Haven church, 43-year-old Nury Chavarria, hugs her daughter in closer as her imminent deportation brings worry to the mother of four.

"I'm waiting for good news,” said Chavarria to Eyewitness News, reporter David McKay. “I want to resolve my case."

But Chavarria said she feels she could be waiting a while. Her inflatable bed is a part of her temporary home in a small room off from a recreation room in the back of the church.

Chavarria sought asylum in 1999 from Guatemala when she was 19-years-old, but her application was denied and she never left, continually being granted a stay stateside. She started a family in Norwalk.

"I have four kids,” said Chavarria. “My oldest one is 21. My daughter is 18, then my other son is 15 and my little daughter is 9."

She said she held a job as a field manager for a house cleaning company and she said she paid her taxes.

Earlier this week, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, told Chavarria to leave the country. Instead, she sought refuge and found sanctuary with the help of grassroots initiative, The Center for Community Changes in New Haven.

"I hope it's not taking me to be here too long, but all days are needed,” said Chavarria.

Chavarria’s youngest daughter, Haley, has been the most outspoken about her mother’s looming deportation.

"I want her to stay here,” said Haley, during an impromptu tour of the current living situation.

“This is the home I grew up in. Same thing with her. Same thing with all my siblings, and you can't just separate family like that."

Community groups, lawmakers, and the Guatemalan consulate have helped and supported Chavarria, but ultimately the decision will come from ICE on whether Chavarria will be granted another stay.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.