Police investigate recovered body in Norwich

Norwich police are investigating after a body was found along the Shetucket River.

Police were called to a popular fishing spot on Hamilton Ave at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Sergeant Jon Ley could not provide details into the age, gender, or identification of the body, and could not say if foul play was a factor.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.