Power supply malfunctioned at New London apartment complex

An underground power supply line broke on Saturday, leaving dozens without power, an Eversource representative, Toni Berlandy, said.

Crews are working to restore power to the 202 Colman Street building throughout the night but Berlandy could not provide an estimation on when power will be restored.

Berlandy said a generation system large enough to supply residents would be brought in temporarily while crews fix the line.

