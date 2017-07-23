1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Bridgeport fire

A person was killed in a fire in Bridgeport Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to Seltsam Road around 1 a.m., where a large fire had engulfed the home.

Officials said it took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Three people had been in the home.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

They said a woman was also taken to the hospital with 3rd degree burns and a man was transported for smoke inhalation.

Officials have not released any details about the person who was killed.

A dog also died at the scene, according to firefighters.

A neighboring home was also evacuated after the fire melted some of the siding.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.