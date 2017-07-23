New London police respond to stabbing

Police responded to a stabbing in New London Sunday morning. (WFSB)

New London police said they responded to a stabbing Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Bank Street, according to officials.

Police said at least one person was injured but could not provide further details.

The street has since reopened.

This story is developing. Refresh this page for more details as they become available.

