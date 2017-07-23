Police: Two stabbed outside New London bar on Sunday morning

Police are investigating a fight outside a bar in which two men were stabbed.

New London police said the fight occurred on Sunday at 1:23 a.m. outside of the "Y-Not Cafe" on Bank Street.

Police and medical crews provided emergency medicals assistance to one man who sustained a stab wound to his upper body, and a second victim was slashed in the mouth. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating how the fight transpired and if suspects remain at large. Those with information are asked to contact the New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481.

