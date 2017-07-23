Ellington high school student killed in car crash

An Ellington teenager was killed in a car crash Saturday night, according to school officials.

Superintendent of Schools Scott Nicol said in a statement that student Olivia Wentworth was killed the crash.

Details of the crash have not yet been released.

School officials said Wentworth was a student at Ellington High School.

"Our collective prayers and thoughts go out to Olivia's family and loved ones," Nicol said.

The school will be open Monday, July 24 at 8:30 a.m. for students seeking emotional support, according to school officials.

School counselors and staff will be available for the students.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.