Loved ones mourn the loss of Ellington teen killed in car accident

Stunned and saddened by the loss of his 17-year-old daughter, Scott Wentworth spoke with Eyewitness News on Sunday evening as he joined those who gathered near the scene of the accident.

State police said Ellington teen, Olivia Joy Wentworth was a passenger in a two-car accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 10 and Townline Rd in Plainville on Saturday night. Wentworth was confirmed dead on scene, the other occupants in the car she was in and the occupants in the other car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"My daughter was out with a friend and she was returning home and she was crossing over here and a truck struck her and took her out," said Wentworth, explaining the scene to reporter David McKay.

Nearby, friends and family gathered to place candles and flowers in Olivia Wentworth’s honor.

"I was corresponding with her the whole time,” described Wentworth. “Two minutes prior to the accident and the last thing she texted me is, ‘Dad, I'm okay. Stop texting me. I'm fine,’” said Wentworth.

“That was at 10:56 and right around 10:58 was the accident. And that quick you just don't know -- saddest day of my life right now."

Eyewitness News learned that Olivia leaves behind a 6-year-old brother named Jackson, and an older brother. In the fall, she was set to enter her senior year at Ellington High School with aspirations of helping special needs children.

Eyewitness, and Plainville resident, Jay Warner was the first person to run over to the crash.

"I came out and saw the vehicle over here and I was the first one at the scene,” Warner said, describing the accident. “And I saw the gentleman in the back was alive, he was talking, but then, the girl was unresponsive."

Warner told Eyewitness News he learned through social media the victim was his friend’s daughter.

In a statement, the Superintendent of Ellington Schools, Dr. Scott Nicol, said it is “during times of tragedy that the Ellington family pulls together…. Our collective prayers and thoughts go out to Olivia's family and loved ones.”

Grief counselors, and staff will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Ellington High School to help students and friends cope with the loss.

