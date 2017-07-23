State Police: Ellington teen died in overnight Plainville crash

The Ellington community is in mourning after a two car accident took the life of 17-year-old, Olivia Wentworth. (WFSB)

Plainville police are investigating an overnight crash on Saturday night that took the life an Ellington teenager.

Police said the two car accident took place at the intersection of East Street, or Route 10, and Townline Rd. at 11:05 p.m.

One of the occupants, identified as 17-year-old, Ellington resident Olivia Wentworth was pronounced dead on scene, as confirmed by Troop C in Tolland. The other occupants in the two cars suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated.

Ellington Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Scott Nicol announced that “during times of tragedy that the Ellington family pulls together.”

Dr. Nicol said the Ellington High School will be open tomorrow at 8 a.m. for grief counselors and staff.

Route 10 in Plainville was closed for hours as detectives investigated the cause of the accident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Mark Kominske at 860-747-1616.

