Norwalk PD arrest one for crack cocaine following struggle

Police in Norwalk arrested a man on drug charges after an undercover purchase was established on Saturday evening.

Police arrested 29-year-old, Norwalk resident, Eric Frank after initiating an undercover operation in which Frank was set to sell crack cocaine laced with Fetanyl.

During the arrest, police said Frank fought against arresting officer, and kicked one officer in the crotch.

Frank was transported to Norwalk hospital for minor injuries suffered during arrest.

Police search Frank’s Freedman Drive house as part of the investigation, and said, officers seized heroin, PCP, marijuana, digital scales and a table covered in powdery residue.

Police said there is no connection at this time that this arrest is connected to the numerous overdoses in Norwalk over the weekend, but police are exploring that possibility.

Frank faces charges of Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Possession of Narcotics within 1500' of Housing, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell within 1500' of Housing, Interfering with a Police Officer and Criminal Attempt Escape 1.

His bond is set at $50,000.

