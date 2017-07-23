PD: Man found shot blocks away from exchange of gunfire in New Haven

New Haven police responded a call of a man suffering from gunshots wounds to his face and arm blocks away from gunfire.

Police are investigating 2 separate crime scenes in New Haven that arose at 1:24 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Police received calls that the occupants of two cars, a grey Audi station-wagon and a red car were involved in gunfire in the area of Walnut Street between Wallace and East Street.

Polie were alerted to a man shot in the face and arm, identified as 22-year-old, New Haven resident, Devin Davis. David was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Davis told police was he was in the Audi but the driver of the red car has yet to be located.

Police are urging those with information to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.