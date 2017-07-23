Police search for identity of man found dead in Norwich river

Norwich police are working to identify the body of a man was found in the Shetucket River on Saturday evening.

Police responded to a call from two men fishing near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Palmer Street at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday concerning a body drifted near the shore.

The Office of the Medical Examiner and police determined the man’s body was dead for some time. The results from the man’s autopsy have yet to reveal the cause of death, but police do not suspect foul play.

Police said the man is described as a white male, between 45-55 years old, 6ft, 200lbs, with brown eyes, brown hair, and a grey/brown beard. He was wearing tan cargo shorts and an olive colored plaid button down shirt.

The Office of the Medical Examiner and police are working to determine the man’s cause of death.

