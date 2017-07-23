MIlford crews recover body at state park on Sunday

Milford Fire and Police units are responding to an incident in which a body was recovered in the water at a state park.

Crews were dispatched to Silver Sands State Park in Milford at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Dispatchers could not release confirmation that the body recovered is of 28-year-old, Bridgeport resident, George Swaby who was swept into the water on Friday afternoon after walking along the sandbar to Charles Island with a friend.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates as they become available.

