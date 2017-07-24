Fire damages Hartford home

Hartford firefighters responded to a fire at a home Monday morning.

Fire officials responded to the scene after receiving a call around 3:19 a.m. of a fire near the intersection of Grandview Terrace and White Street.

There were no injuries and three people were able to get out the building safely, according to firefighters.

The fire was placed under control around 4 a.m.

"Upon arrival, heavy fire [was] showing from the porch area extending up into the second floor. We sent a crew in to make sure everyone was out of the building," Hartford Fire Deputy Chief William Kerr said.

Grandview Terrace and White Street are currently closed at their intersection.

Hartford's fire marshal is investigating.

