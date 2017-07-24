Counselors available following Ellington teen death

Stunned and saddened by the loss of his 17-year-old daughter, Scott Wentworth spoke with Eyewitness News on Sunday evening

“You were the most precious thing I ever adored,” said Wentworth. “And I will miss you for the rest of my life.” (Courtesy of the Wentworth Family).

Loved ones mourn the loss of Ellington teen killed in car accident

The Ellington community is in mourning after a two car accident took the life of 17-year-old, Olivia Wentworth. (WFSB)

Grief counselors will be available for fellow students Monday after a 17-year-old girl from Ellington was killed in a car accident Saturday night.

Family and friends have been gathering near where the crash happened at Route 10 and Townline Road in Plainville.

There is an outpouring of love for the young woman, Olivia Wentworth, whose life was taken much too soon.

Olivia's father Scott Wentworth said Olivia was on her way home when a truck hit the car she was a passenger in.

He said his daughter dreamed of working with special needs children.

"I did so many things with her. She was my little buddy and I have a six-year-old son. She loved him more than life itself. And he loved her more than life itself. It breaks my heart that he's not going to have her anymore," Wentworth said.

Grief counselors will be available at Ellington High School. They will open their doors at 8 am.

"Hug your children and love them and don't take them for granted. And I love you Livie," Wentworth said. "Just watch down on us and your brother."

Police said no one else was hurt in the crash.

