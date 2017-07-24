Fire reported in Norwich home - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Fire reported in Norwich home

Posted: Updated:
(MGN photo) (MGN photo)
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters in Norwich responded to a call early Monday morning.

They said a fire was reported at 7 3rd St.

Firefighters said it did not spread past one room.

There's no word on a cause.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.