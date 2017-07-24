Rain comes to an end, cool temps stick around

Now that the heavy rain has come to an end, the chilly temperatures are the focus now.

Channel 3 meteorologists described Monday to a day in October, rather than the middle of July.

Ironically enough, on Friday it was the fourth day of the state's heat wave last week, and on Monday many people were spotting weather jackets.

Several towns reached more than an inch of rain on Monday.

"The highest totals were in central Connecticut, as Berlin came in with 1.41” of rain! Several other towns received over an inch of rainfall, including Staffordville with 1.30” and Wethersfield with 1.20"," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

It'll be mostly dry overnight, but there could be a drizzle in some towns.

Like Monday, Tuesday also looks to be on the cool side.

There will be less rain but there will be plenty of clouds on Tuesday. A few showers are possible.

Temperatures will be in the 60s, with possibly some in the low 70s.

By midweek, high pressure arrives which will allow the weather to improve.

"High pressure will remain firmly in control over the state Wednesday, which allow the sun to finally come out in force. The humidity will also be very low, which will make it an excellent day to spend some time outdoors," DePrest said.

Thursday should also be a nice day with highs in the 80s.

