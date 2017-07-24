Rain envelops the state in time for the morning commute

Heavy rain greeted drivers on Monday morning.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said it's from a low pressure system that arrived overnight.

"The heaviest rain will fall during [Monday] morning, with clouds and some showers likely this afternoon," Haney said.

Temperatures are also on the cool side and likely won't get out of the 60s, according to Haney.

"[Tuesday] will be a little better with less rain, but we’ll still have plenty of clouds and at least a few showers," Haney said.

That will be another cool day; however, highs should be in the 70s.

By midweek, high pressure arrives which will allow the weather to improve.

"[Wednesday] should be a very pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s," Haney said.

Thursday should also be a nice day with highs in the 80s.

"By Friday, a slow moving cold front will move into New England," Haney said. "That means there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce locally heavy rainfall. It’ll be a humid day with highs in the 80s."

