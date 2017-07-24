Carjacking, kidnapping in Newington under investigation

A kidnapping and carjacking that began at an elementary school parking lot in Newington and ended up in Hartford has officers investigating.

One suspect is a 17-year-old boy from Hartford, police said. Information on a second has not been released.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Willard Avenue and West Hill Road round 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the victim was in the lot of the Anna Reynold's Elementary School on Reservoir Road when he was approached by two males in light-colored shirts.

One of the males showed a gun and forced the victim into his own Mercedes Benz and ordered him to drive to the CTfastrak station in the vicinity where the victim was then told to leave the vehicle.

The suspects then drove onto the busway towards Hartford.

Hartford police then picked up the trail. An officer spotted the vehicle near Westland and Vine streets in Hartford.

After a brief pursuit, the vehicle crashed into wires attached to a utility pole at the intersection of Clark and Judson Streets.

The driver, the 17-year-old, was taken into custody. Police said he had a firearm on him.

His name is not being released because of his age. However, police said he was positively identified by the victim.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, first-degree robbery and other charges.

Police said the second suspect is still outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

