Milford man charged with attempted murder of parents

Patrick Kiraly was charged with attempted murder after an argument turned physical in Milford, according to police. (Milford police)

A man in Milford has been charged with attempted murder after police said he punched his mother, tried to strangle her and then pulled a knife on his father.

Police said they arrested 27-year-old Patrick Kiraly on Saturday around 7:45 a.m.

Police said Kiraly was involved in a verbal argument with his mother. It got to the point where Kiraly punched her and choked her to the point that she nearly blacked out.

The suspect's father eventually separated the two, police said.

That's when Kiraly pulled out a pocket knife and threatened his father, according to officers.

Police said the father told Kiraly to leave.

Kiraly then took his 2-year-old child and left.

The father then called police.

Kiraly was taken into custody has his home in Milford. A family member took the child.

Kiraly was charged with criminal attempt to commit attempted murder, risk of injury, second-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening and reckless endangerment.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and given a court date of Monday.

