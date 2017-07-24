Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes delays on I-95 north in Bridge - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes delays on I-95 north in Bridgeport

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Bridgeport on Monday afternoon.

A jackknifed tractor-trailer was reported on the highway near exit 28 around 12:30 p.m. 

As of about 3 p.m., the left lane was just closed but delays were still being reported.

There were no reported injuries, according to state police. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

