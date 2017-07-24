Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes delays on I-95 north in Bridgeport

A crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer has closed I-95 north in Bridgeport. (CT State Police)

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Bridgeport on Monday afternoon.

A jackknifed tractor-trailer was reported on the highway near exit 28 around 12:30 p.m.

As of about 3 p.m., the left lane was just closed but delays were still being reported.

There were no reported injuries, according to state police.

#Cttraffic: I95 nb x28 Bridgeport all lanes closed for jackknife TT. No reported injuries. Vehicles able to pass in median. Reduce speed. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 24, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

#Cttraffic: I95 nb x28 Bridgeport all lanes closed, left shoulder open for no injury jackknife TT w/breached fuel tank. Reduce speed in area pic.twitter.com/dgLPshN2P2 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 24, 2017

