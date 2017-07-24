Jackknifed tractor-trailer closes I-95 northbound in Bridgeport

A crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer has closed I-95 north in Bridgeport. (CT State Police)

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Bridgeport on Monday afternoon.

A jackknifed tractor-trailer was reported on the highway near exit 28 around 12:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries, according to state police.

#Cttraffic: I95 nb x28 Bridgeport all lanes closed for jackknife TT. No reported injuries. Vehicles able to pass in median. Reduce speed. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 24, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

All northbound lanes near exit 28 were closed to traffic. To check out the traffic delays in the area, click here.

#Cttraffic: I95 nb x28 Bridgeport all lanes closed, left shoulder open for no injury jackknife TT w/breached fuel tank. Reduce speed in area pic.twitter.com/dgLPshN2P2 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 24, 2017

