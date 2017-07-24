7.24.17 Filetto all’Aceto Balsamico

Filetto all’Aceto Balsamico
Filet Mignon with Balsamic Reduction
From Chef Francesco D'Amuri at L’Orcio Restaurant in New Haven
Ingredients for one portion:
8 oz Filet Mignon sliced in two pieces
2 stems of Rosemary
2 Whole Garlic Cloves
4 Teaspoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
¼ Stick of Butter
1 Bunch of Wild Arugula
¼ Cup Balsamic Vinegar of Modena
½ Cup Water
Sea Salt to Taste
Crushed Black Pepper to Taste
Directions:
-Season meat with salt and pepper to taste and set aside for later use.
-Clean the Arugula and set aside for later use.
-In a sauté pan heat 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil on a medium flame.
-Add the whole rosemary stems and the cloves of garlic to the oil and let them get golden brown.
-Remove the rosemary and set aside for later use.
-Place the two pieces of meat in the pan to sear them. Approximately 3 minutes on each side for Medium Rare.
- When the meat is just about cooked to the desired temperature add the Balsamic Vinegar being sure to leave just enough aside to toss the salad.
- Turn the pieces of meat from side to side allowing the Balsamic to coat them.
-Quickly add ¼ stick of butter and a small ladle of water and continue to turn the Filet back and forth letting the mixture coat it.
-When the desired temperature is obtained remove the meat and put it on the plate placing one piece on an angle on top of the other.
-Slightly increase the flame to reduce the sauce.
-While the sauce is reducing dress the Arugula salad with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, Sea Salt and Black Pepper to taste.
-Place the salad on the plate with the meat.
-Once the sauce has reached a thick, creamy consistency pour it over the meat.
-Garnish with the rosemary stems you set aside earlier and Enjoy!
