RI schools can now make up snow days with at-home lessons

School districts in Rhode Island can now make up lost time on snow days by assigning students school work at home.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed the bill into law on Thursday. The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2uhnDsK) that the bill requires the state Department of Education to create a policy by Dec. 1 that would allow district to submit plans to provide students with at-home lesson plans.

These at-home plans can be used to replace a school day that would otherwise be canceled due to bad weather or an emergency.

Democratic State Sen. Roger Picard, of Woonsocket, says he conceived of the legislation because of the many missed school days during the 2014-2015 school year. New Hampshire has adopted a similar policy, referred to as the "blizzard bag" program.

