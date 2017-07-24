Rain Ending, but More Cool Weather Today!



CLOUDY & COOL TODAY, SHOWERS POSSIBLE…

Today will be a little better with less rain than yesterday, but we’ll still have plenty of clouds and at least a few showers around as another wave passes to our south. That will keep us locked in a northeasterly flow, which will hold high temperatures in the upper 60s to maybe some lower 70s if we get a break or two of sun. The record low maximum temperature at Bradley Airport for today is 67 degrees set in 2013, so it is possible that the record may be tied or broken!



The wave will move off to the northeast tonight as high pressure builds into Connecticut. That will allow skies to clear out and temperatures to plummet. We are expecting lows to bottom out in the lower 50s and a few normally cooler spots may even dip into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning! The record low minimum temperature for July 26th in the Greater Hartford Area is 50 degrees set all the way back in 1912. We will have to watch and see if we can break that 105-year-old record!

MUCH BETTER BY MIDWEEK…

High pressure will remain firmly in control over the state tomorrow, which allow the sun to finally come out in force. The humidity will also be very low, which will make it an excellent day to spend some time outdoors! Highs will still be a few degrees below normal, though, with upper 70s to lower 80s expected. The average high at Bradley Airport for July 26th is still 85 degrees.

Tomorrow night should be a comfortable night for sleeping. While it will not be as cool as tonight, lows should still drop down into the upper 50s and lower 60s with continued low humidity levels.

CHANGES FOR THE END OF THE WEEK…

Thursday should be a nice day, although sunshine may give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. This will be thanks to a low pressure system approaching from the west, which will bring the chance for rain and even thunderstorms for Thursday night. But the day will be dry and comfortable and the afternoon will be seasonably warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Rain and thunderstorms will arrive sometime Thursday night and are expected to continue into Friday morning. Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rainfall.

Exactly how warm we get Friday will depend on exactly where the low pressure system tracks. Right now, we expect the system to pass to our north, which would put us into its “warm sector” for a time. That would allow for some clearing with highs in the 80s, but would increase the chance for thunderstorms. If the low ends up to our south, we would see steadier rain and highs significantly cooler than what we are forecasting! Stay tuned to Channel 3 Eyewitness News as we fine-tune this part of the forecast.



Either way, the system should move into the Canadian Maritimes by late Friday afternoon and evening, which should bring an end to the rain and allow for some clearing.

PLEASANT WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND AND EARLY NEXT WEEK…

High pressure will build in for the Saturday-Monday time period and keep any moisture well to our south. That will provide us with mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and seasonable high temperatures – lower to middle 80s! Lows will be in the lower to middle 60s each morning.



So as gloomy as it is yesterday, at least the weekend is looking quite nice at the moment, which would be great news!

A RECAP OF YESTERDAY: A VERY COOL AND WET MONDAY…

What a change in weather from where we were a few days ago! On Friday, we were entering the fourth day of our most recent heat wave. Yesterday, many parts of the state were in the middle to upper 50s during the early afternoon hours, which is what we normally see on Halloween! Though it was quite chilly, we did not break any records for lowest high temperature as our highs were reached shortly after midnight. Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks was 68 degrees at midnight, which was one degree warmer than the record low high temperature of 67 set back in 1997. Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport reached 71 degrees early yesterday morning, which was five degrees off the record low maximum temperature also set in 1997.

In addition to the unseasonably cool temperatures, we had to deal with heavy rain. The highest totals were in North Central Connecticut, as Granby came in with 1.97” of rain! Several other towns received over an inch of rainfall, including Berlin with 1.40", Staffordville with 1.30” and Wethersfield with 1.20”.

HEAT WAVES THIS YEAR…

In addition to our recent 4 day heat wave, we had 2 previous heat waves this year at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. Each one lasted 3 days. The first heat wave occurred on May 17th, 18th, and 19th. The second heat wave was in June, on the 11th, 12th, and 13th. Our tally for the number of days 90 degrees or higher in Windsor Locks is 12 for the year. There were 3 days in May, 4 in June, and 5 (so far) in July.

Have a good day!



Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

