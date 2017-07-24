'Unforeseen circumstances' cancels remainder of Bieber's tour

In this May 22, 2016 file photo, Justin Bieber performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Bieber walked off the stage during his show in Manchester, England, Sunday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File).

Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour, due to unforeseen circumstances.

In a statement on Monday, his website posted a message that said in part “He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run.

Officials said tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

Upcoming shows closest to Connecticut were at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

