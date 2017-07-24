Dozens arrested, hospitalized amid concerts this weekend

Police in Hartford were busy this weekend as nearly 100 underage teenagers were taken to area hospitals as concerts were going on in the city.

The reason was mostly for drinking and drugs and doctors said some of these teens were so drunk, they couldn’t walk or lift their heads.

Video released by Hartford police shows the parking lot of the XFINITY Theater, where tailgating takes place before a concert.

On Friday night, police said teens were drinking and doing drugs, and some were as young as 15 years old.

Ninety people were taken to area hospitals on Friday, and doctors said most of those people were underage.

Twenty-five of those patients were taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center.

“They're guzzling, hard liquor, guzzling vodka, a lot of beer. All of this is happening in the parking lot. Whether it's Xfinity or off sight parking, there's a huge amount of tailgating. It's not just cooking a burger,” said Dr. Steven Wolf, of Emergency Medicine.

Officials say the kids are being dropped off by their parents or take Uber.

Hospitals have teamed up with police, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and the Department of Transportation since 2010 to curb the underage drinking problem.

They say it was improving but after this they think something needs to be done.

Not only will the teens be given a ticket for $100, they are transferred to family court.

Their parents get involved and they have to do community service in Hartford and take some educational classes.

Eyewitness News reached out to XFINITY theater but calls weren't returned.

The Hartford mayor released a statement on this issue saying "We are extremely concerned by the underage drinking at Friday’s concert. The excessive drinking that took place puts lives at risk and imposes a significant burden on the Hartford Police Department and other first responders. The City and the Police Department will be working with the venue and operators of the surrounding parking lots to determine how to prevent similar issues going forward. We also urge parents to take responsibility for ensuring that their kids understand the very real risks of alcohol consumption. Our priority is the health and safety of everyone who comes to enjoy entertainment at the Xfinity Theatre or at any other venue in Hartford."

