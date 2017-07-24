Authorities investigate second arson in Norwich this month

Investigators are dealing with their second arson this month. (WFSB file photo)

Investigators in Norwich are dealing with their second arson this month.

They say a fire at a two-family home on Third Street Monday morning was no accident.

Several people were inside the home, and luckily everyone made it out safely.

The first suspicious fire happened on July 3 at a building on South Second Avenue.

There's now a $2,500 reward for information on who set that fire.

Anyone with information on either of the arsons should call Norwich police.

