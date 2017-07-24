Meriden police continue search for missing mom, newborn

Esperanza Lopez was last seen with her mom on Monday (CT State Police)

Police in Meriden released more information about a silver alert that was issued for a 1-week-old baby and her mother.

Esperanza Lopez was born on July 16. She was last seen with her mother, 23-year-old Ashley Correra-Graham. Police said they were reported missing on Monday.

Police said they were contacted by the Department of Children and Families about Esperanza and Correra-Graham. Police said they are Just trying to confirm the safety of Esperanza. Police are asking Correra-Graham to bring the child to a local law enforcement or DCF to evaluate her condition.

“Many checks and balances take place when the Department makes an assessment that a child must be removed due to immediate danger to the child’s safety. The authority to remove a child stems from an independent order from a juvenile court judge. All the parties are represented in court by counsel, and the Attorney General’s Office, which represents the Department in court, will not bring an action unless sufficient evidence exists to warrant the court order. The Department works hard to prevent placing children in foster care, but there are circumstances that require it to protect a child and keep him or her safe," DCF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Now, police said they are asking for public's help locating Esperanza and Correra-Graham. Anyone with information should call police at 203-238-1911.

"There is certainly enough concern that we've taken this issue seriously to issue a Silver Alert, which is many of you know to locate and evaluate the well-being of the child," Meriden Police Sgt. Christopher Fry said.

Investigators said they do not believe the mother and child were abducted and there is no suspicion of a crime. They added there is no warrant for Correra-Graham.

The story is still developing and more information will be provided once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.