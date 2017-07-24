Meriden police give update on missing mom, newborn

Esperanza Lopez was last seen with her mom on Monday (CT State Police)

Police in Meriden released more information about a silver alert that was issued for a 1-week-old baby and her mother.

Esperanza Lopez was born on July 16. She was last seen with her mother, 23-year-old Ashley Correra-Graham. Police said they were reported missing on Monday.

Police said they were contacted by the Department of Children and Families about Esperanza and Correra-Graham. Police said they are Just trying to confirm the safety of Esperanza. Police are asking Correra-Graham to bring the child to a local law enforcement or DCF to evaluate her condition.

"There is certainly enough concern that we've taken this issue seriously to issue a Silver Alert, which is many of you know to locate and evaluate the well-being of the child," Meriden Police Sgt. Christopher Fry said.

Now, police said they are asking for public's help locating Esperanza and Correra-Graham. Anyone with information should call police at 203-238-1911.

Investigators said they do not believe the mother and child were abducted and there is no suspicion of a crime. They added there is no warrant for Correra-Graham.

The story is still developing and more information will be provided once it becomes available.

