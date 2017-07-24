Meriden police looking for mom, week old baby

Esperanza Lopez was last seen with her mom on Monday (CT State Police)

Police in Meriden have issued a silver alert for a 1-week-old baby and her mother.

Esperanza Lopez was born on July 16. She was last seen with her mother Ashley Correra-Graham.

Police said they were reported missing on Monday.

Anyone with information should call police at 203-238-1911.

The story is still developing and more information will be provided once it becomes available.

