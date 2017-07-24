Meriden police to give update on missing mom, newborn

Esperanza Lopez was last seen with her mom on Monday (CT State Police)

Police in Meriden are expected to give more information on Tuesday afternoon after a silver alert was issued for a 1-week-old baby and her mother.

Esperanza Lopez was born on July 16. She was last seen with her mother, 23-year-old Ashley Correra-Graham.

Police said they were reported missing on Monday. They haven't released many details but said they just want to make sure Correra-Graham and her baby are in good condition.

Investigators said they do not believe the mother and child were abducted and there is no suspicion of a crime.

The Meriden Police Department are expected to hold a news conference at their headquarters around 1:30 p.m. They will "issue a brief statement and answer questions" regarding the disappearance of Lopez and Ashley.

Anyone with information should call police at 203-238-1911.

The story is still developing and more information will be provided once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.