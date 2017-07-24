PD: Shelton man grabbed two children by their necks

Police have arrested a Shelton man who is accused of assaulting two juveniles.

Shelton police said the two children had spent the weekend at their father’s house and said their uncle, identified as 39-year-old Robert Hoha Jr., grabbed each of them by their necks.

Officers interviewed several family members, and based on the investigation, they arrested Hoha Jr.

He was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor, two counts of strangulation, third-degree assault, and two counts of disorderly conduct

He appeared in court on July 24.

