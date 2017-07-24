Rail service is expanding in CT

Gov. Dannel Malloy was in Wallingford on Monday with an update on the upcoming Hartford line rail service.

The service is set to launch next spring and will provide service between Hartford, New Haven, and Springfield.

A joint venture of TransitAmerica Services and Alternate Concepts have been selected as the service provider for the line.

When it launches, the Hartford line will have a total of 17 round trip trains between New Haven and Hartford. Twelve of them will go up to Springfield.

